Team Kingsley deployers return home

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson, 173rd Fighter Wing, is greeted by his family at the Rogue Valley International airport in Medford, Oregon July 22, 2021 for their loved ones return home following deployment. Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing supported combat operations across the globe for the last six months during the wing’s deployment band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

