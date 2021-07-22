Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kingsley deployers return home [Image 1 of 8]

    Team Kingsley deployers return home

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Manny Garcia is greeted by family and friends at the Rogue Valley International airport in Medford, Oregon July 22, 2021 following his deployment. Multiple Airmen from the 173rd Fighter Wing supported combat operations across the globe for the last six months during the wing’s deployment band. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 18:39
    Photo ID: 6754782
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-NV612-1006
    Resolution: 2970x5467
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: MEDFORD, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kingsley deployers return home [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    return
    family
    Oregon Air National Guard
    deployment
    173rd Fighter Wing

