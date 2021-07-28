Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Fire 2021 [Image 8 of 8]

    Desert Fire 2021

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Saige Winfree, a military police officer, points a simulated weapon towards a hostage room during Exercise Desert Fire 2021 at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., July 28, 2021. Desert Fire is an active-shooter drill implemented to test, evaluate and improve the response and preparedness of first responders on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 18:28
    Photo ID: 6754757
    VIRIN: 210728-M-AN418-775
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.15 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Desert Fire 2021 [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usmc
    marines
    mcas yuma

