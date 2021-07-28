U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Saige Winfree, a military police officer, points a simulated weapon towards a hostage room during Exercise Desert Fire 2021 at the Naval Branch Health Clinic on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., July 28, 2021. Desert Fire is an active-shooter drill implemented to test, evaluate and improve the response and preparedness of first responders on the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders)

