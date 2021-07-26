UH-60V Black Hawks helicopters Delivered to Army National Guard

A group of UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters departs Huntsville Alabama International Airport July 26 bound for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site (EAATS) at Fort Indiantown Gap. PEO Aviation’s Utility Helicopters Project Office completed the delivery July 27 of five UH-60Vs to EAATS, which becomes the first unit equipped and organically assigned with the aircraft. (Photo by Nathaniel Letson)

