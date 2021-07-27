Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 14:53 Photo ID: 6754106 VIRIN: 210727-A-JR301-855 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 895.7 KB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. Col. Carla Raisler Promotion to assume command of 238th Training Regiment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jeffrey Reno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.