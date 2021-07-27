Lt. Col. Carla Raisler Promotion to assume command of 238th Training Regiment

Lt. Col. Carla Raisler is promoted from Major to assume command of the 238th Training Regiment, Kentucky Army National Guard.
(Photo by: Sgt. Jeffrey Reno, KYARNG)
