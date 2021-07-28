Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Hicks speaks with Policy members [Image 4 of 6]

    DSD Hicks speaks with Policy members

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks speaks to members of the Policy, Homeland Defense Integration and Defense Support to Civil Authorities teams during an office visit at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 28, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Policy
    DSCA
    HDI
    DepSecDefHicks
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks

