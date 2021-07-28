U.S. Army paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), jump onto a drop zone as part of a simulated Joint Forcible Entry Operation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2021. This event is part of a larger simulated JFEO overseen by the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division Forward Command Post acting as the Combined Land Forces Component Command headquarters for this portion of TS21. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 08:01 Photo ID: 6753295 VIRIN: 210728-M-VR873-1333 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 9.97 MB Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spartan Brigade’ paratroopers jump over Queensland, Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Alyssa Chuluda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.