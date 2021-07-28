Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade’ paratroopers jump over Queensland, Australia during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army paratroopers with the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), jump onto a drop zone as part of a simulated Joint Forcible Entry Operation during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 in Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2021. This event is part of a larger simulated JFEO overseen by the U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division Forward Command Post acting as the Combined Land Forces Component Command headquarters for this portion of TS21. TS21 supports the U.S. National Defense Strategy by enhancing the ability to protect the homeland and provide combat-credible forces to address the full range of potential security concerns in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Chuluda)

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    jump
    Australia
    Spartan Brigade
    parachute drop
    Talisman Sabre 21
    Charter Towers
    Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III

