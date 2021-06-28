Task Force Iron Gray Chaplain baptizes Soldier in Gulf of Aden

Maj. James Parnell, Task Force Iron Gray Chaplain, baptizes Spc. Noah Chokas, assigned to Butcher Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), in the Gulf of Aden, June 28, 2021. Spc. Chokas chose to be baptized to start a new chapter in his life, with his close friends present at the ceremony. The Task Force Unit Ministry Team supports free exercise of religion for all Soldiers regardless of their religious affiliation.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

