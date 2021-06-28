Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron Gray Chaplain baptizes Soldier in Gulf of Aden [Image 1 of 5]

    Task Force Iron Gray Chaplain baptizes Soldier in Gulf of Aden

    DJIBOUTI

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Maj. James Parnell, Task Force Iron Gray Chaplain, baptizes Spc. Noah Chokas, assigned to Butcher Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), in the Gulf of Aden, June 28, 2021. Spc. Chokas chose to be baptized to start a new chapter in his life, with his close friends present at the ceremony. The Task Force Unit Ministry Team supports free exercise of religion for all Soldiers regardless of their religious affiliation.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

