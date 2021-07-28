Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 28, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

This work, SECDEF Arrives in Vietnam [Image 3 of 3], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.