Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award [Image 3 of 4]

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award

    DJIBOUTI

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Benjamin Lehrfeld, commander of Task Group 68.6, presents the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award to 12 U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Dagger Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Iron Gray, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 30, 2021. The Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation is awarded for performance of exceptional actions of recognized groups which display cohesion and teamwork noticeable to upper echelon commanders. It is awarded to groups or teams that are not identified as a United States Coast Guard unit.

    The Soldiers provided force protection during a port mission at the Port of Djibouti, helping secure Navy personnel assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Military Working Dog Handlers, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), and Port Operations.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6753060
    VIRIN: 210630-Z-NS045-034
    Resolution: 4992x3504
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award
    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award
    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award
    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    AFRICOM
    US Army
    National Guard
    Task Force Iron Gray

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT