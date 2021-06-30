Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers earn the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award

U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Benjamin Lehrfeld, commander of Task Group 68.6, presents the Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation award to 12 U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Dagger Company, 1-102d Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Iron Gray, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 30, 2021. The Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation is awarded for performance of exceptional actions of recognized groups which display cohesion and teamwork noticeable to upper echelon commanders. It is awarded to groups or teams that are not identified as a United States Coast Guard unit.



The Soldiers provided force protection during a port mission at the Port of Djibouti, helping secure Navy personnel assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Military Working Dog Handlers, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 11 (MSRON-11), and Port Operations.



(U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock)

