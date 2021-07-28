Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLC SHOTEX at CFAS [Image 2 of 2]

    MLC SHOTEX at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Andrew Calavaza and Hospitalman Michael Munchrat, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prepares doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for administration to Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Showboat Theater July 28, 2021. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to Japanese local employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    vaccinations
    CFAS
    SHOTEX
    Master Labor Contractors

