NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste receives authority at Change of Charge Ceremony

210722-N-RP125-1003 TIMOR-LESTE (July 22, 2021) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Stokes, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, posts the Detail Timor-Leste flag, signifying the transfer of authority to NMCB-5. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are ready to support a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

