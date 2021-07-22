Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste receives authority at Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class kacie joslin 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210722-N-RP125-1002 TIMOR-LESTE (July 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, U.S. Army Maj. John Anderson, and U.S. Ambassador Kevin Blackstone following the Change of Charge ceremony in Timor-Leste. Seabees from NMCB-4 turned over duties as the deployed detail in Timor-Leste to NMCB-5 during a Change of Charge ceremony, where Ambassador Blackstone made remarks on the importance of Seabee’s in Timor-Leste. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are ready to support a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 00:23
    Photo ID: 6752842
    VIRIN: 210722-N-RP125-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: TIMOR-LESTE , TL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste receives authority at Change of Charge Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 kacie joslin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    Seabees
    NECC
    30th Naval Construction Regiment
    NMCB-5
    Commander Seventh Fleet

