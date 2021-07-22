NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste receives authority at Change of Charge Ceremony

210722-N-RP125-1002 TIMOR-LESTE (July 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, U.S. Army Maj. John Anderson, and U.S. Ambassador Kevin Blackstone following the Change of Charge ceremony in Timor-Leste. Seabees from NMCB-4 turned over duties as the deployed detail in Timor-Leste to NMCB-5 during a Change of Charge ceremony, where Ambassador Blackstone made remarks on the importance of Seabee’s in Timor-Leste. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are ready to support a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

