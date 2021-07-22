NMCB-5's Detail Timor-Leste receives authority at Change of Charge Ceremony

210722-N-RP125-1001 TIMOR-LESTE (July 22, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, U.S. Army Maj. John Anderson, and U.S. Ambassador Kevin Blackstone pose for a photograph following the Change of Charge ceremony in Timor-Leste. U.S. Navy Seabees from NMCB-4 turned over duties as the deployed detail in Timor-Leste to NMCB-5 during a Change of Charge ceremony, where Ambassador Blackstone made remarks on the importance of Seabee’s in Timor-Leste. The U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5 are ready to support a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detail sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Kacie Joslin/Released)

