    NMCB-5 takes command of Camp Shields, Assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific [Image 6 of 6]

    NMCB-5 takes command of Camp Shields, Assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific

    OKINAWA, AICHI, JAPAN

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    210726-N-PG340-1007 OKINAWA, Japan (July 26, 2021) Command Master Chief Martin Laurie (left), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, hands the battalion flag to Utilitiesman 1st Class Sabino Martinez during a relief-in-place/transfer-of-authority ceremony on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, July 26. NMCB-5 is the forward-deployed Indo-Pacific construction battalion. The battalion is ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detachment sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 23:56
    VIRIN: 210726-N-PG340-1007
    Location: OKINAWA, AICHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB-5 takes command of Camp Shields, Assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

