NMCB-5 takes command of Camp Shields, Assumes authority of Naval Construction Force tasking in the Indo-Pacific

210726-N-PG340-1006 OKINAWA, Japan (July 26, 2021) Cmdr. Andrew Olsen (right), Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s commanding officer, relieves Cmdr. Troy Brown, NMCB-4’s commanding officer, during a relief-in-place/transfer-of-authority ceremony on Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan, July 26. NMCB-5 is the forward-deployed Indo-Pacific construction battalion. The battalion is ready to support a free and open Pacific by strengthening our network of allies and partners and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, California, NMCB-5 has 10 detachment sites deployed throughout the U.S. and Indo-Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

