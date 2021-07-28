Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians [Image 5 of 5]

    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with service members competing in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, July 28, 2021. Austin took the opportunity to acknowledge, congratulate and thank the service members competing in the games via video conference. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 21:46
    Photo ID: 6752710
    VIRIN: 210728-D-TT977-0085
    Resolution: 3600x2396
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians [Image 5 of 5], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians
    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians
    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians
    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians
    SECDEF Speaks with Service member Olympians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    SECDEF
    Olympics
    Paralympics
    servicemember

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT