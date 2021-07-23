210722-N-KW679-0376 YOKOTA AB, TOKYO, JAPAN (July 22, 2021) First Lady Jill Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 22, 2021. Japan’s foreign minister, defense officials, and leadership from U.S. Forces Japan welcomed Dr. Biden. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Cheyenne Yarber)
This work, First Lady Jill Biden Visits Yokota Air Base, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
