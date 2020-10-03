Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintenance Effectiveness Award goes to the 168th Maintenance Group

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels 

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Elliot St. Laurent, an Air National Guard crew chief with the 168th Wing, Eielson AirForce Base, Alaska, prepares to refuel a KC-135R Stratotanker at Ørland Air Station, Norway, March 10, 2020. Aircraft and personnel from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and active duty Air Force are working together in support of Exercise Cold Response 20. CR20 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extreme cold weather. We are able to maintain a global presence through the combined efforts of our active duty, National Guard, and Reserve partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels)

    Maintenance Effectiveness Award
    168th Wing
    168th Maintenance

