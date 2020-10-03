Staff Sgt. Elliot St. Laurent, an Air National Guard crew chief with the 168th Wing, Eielson AirForce Base, Alaska, prepares to refuel a KC-135R Stratotanker at Ørland Air Station, Norway, March 10, 2020. Aircraft and personnel from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and active duty Air Force are working together in support of Exercise Cold Response 20. CR20 is designed to enhance military capabilities and allied cooperation in high-intensity warfighting in a challenging Arctic environment with rugged terrain and extreme cold weather. We are able to maintain a global presence through the combined efforts of our active duty, National Guard, and Reserve partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. James Michaels)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6752632 VIRIN: 200310-Z-AI276-0026 Resolution: 6249x4086 Size: 15.13 MB Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Maintenance Effectiveness Award goes to the 168th Maintenance Group, by MSgt James Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.