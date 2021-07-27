Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from down aircraft in Fourleague Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard rescues 1 from down aircraft in Fourleague Bay

    MORGAN CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew along with a St. Mary's Parish Sheriff's boatcrew assisted a person from a downed aircraft July 27, 2021 in Fourleague Bay, which is south of Morgan City, Louisiana. The helicopter crew safely hoisted the person from the water and took the person to awaiting emergency medical services at a local airport near Morgan City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station New Orleans)

    TAGS

    USCG
    NOLA
    D8
    Morgan City
    downed aircraft

