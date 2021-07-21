Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Air Patrol cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 5 of 6]

    Civil Air Patrol cadets visit Travis AFB

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Lenora Boot, 60th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, discusses flight line operations with Civil Air Patrol cadets during a tour July 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Seven CAP cadets toured Travis AFB to gain a better understanding of Air Force Specialty Code assignments that are integrated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

