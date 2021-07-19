Civil Air Patrol cadets inspect a KC-10 Extender boom display July 19, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Seven CAP cadets toured Travis AFB to gain a better understanding of Air Force Specialty Code assignments that are integrated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 17:52 Photo ID: 6752517 VIRIN: 210719-F-NP696-1011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Air Patrol cadets visit Travis AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.