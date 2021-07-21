Senior Airman Lenora Boot, 60th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, points to the flight line during a Civil Air Patrol cadet tour July 21, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Seven CAP cadets toured Travis AFB to gain a better understanding of Air Force Specialty Code assignments that are integrated with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
Civil Air Patrol cadets visit Travis AFB
