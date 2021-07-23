Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing Leadership Rounds July 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    Wing Leadership Rounds July 23

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Anedra Conlan, center, 60th Force Support Squadron superintendent, applies a cast to Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, during Leadership Rounds July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

