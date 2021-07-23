Chief Master Sgt. Anedra Conlan, center, 60th Force Support Squadron superintendent, applies a cast to Col. Ryan Garlow, 60th Air Mobility Wing vice commander, during Leadership Rounds July 23, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and receive a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 16:14 Photo ID: 6752367 VIRIN: 210723-F-NP696-1064 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.63 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wing Leadership Rounds July 23 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.