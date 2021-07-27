Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Hicks attends POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling [Image 14 of 15]

    DSD Hicks attends POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks attends the unveiling of the POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 13:08
    Photo ID: 6752037
    VIRIN: 210727-D-XI929-1014
    Resolution: 5248x3492
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks attends POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks

