Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks attends the unveiling of the POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 13:08
|Photo ID:
|6752036
|VIRIN:
|210727-D-XI929-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Hicks attends POW/MIA 2021 poster unveiling [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT