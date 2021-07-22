Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paintball [Image 3 of 8]

    Paintball

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brennen Easter 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Yeoman Seaman Carla Pena, from Woodbridge Virginia, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), peers around a structure on a paintball field during a Morale, Welfare, and Recreation event, in Hampton, Virginia, July 22, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brennen Easter)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6751976
    VIRIN: 200722-N-QY794-1039
    Resolution: 3748x2499
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paintball [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Brennen Easter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis

