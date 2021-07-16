Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    147th Attack Wing Tests Agile Combat Employment in Joint Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    147th Attack Wing Tests Agile Combat Employment in Joint Exercise

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    147th Attack Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    A member of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshalls out a MQ-9 Reaper at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. during joint exercise Establish Fury. The exercise demonstrates the Wing's Immediate Reaction Force feasibility using the Agile Combat Employment concept.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Photo ID: 6751809
    VIRIN: 210716-Z-ZZ999-1004
    HOUSTON, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Immediate Reaction Force
    Texas Military Department
    147th Attack Wing
    Agile Combat Employment

