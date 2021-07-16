147th Attack Wing Tests Agile Combat Employment in Joint Exercise

A member of the 147th Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshalls out a MQ-9 Reaper at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. during joint exercise Establish Fury. The exercise demonstrates the Wing's Immediate Reaction Force feasibility using the Agile Combat Employment concept.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6751809
|VIRIN:
|210716-Z-ZZ999-1004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|779.58 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
