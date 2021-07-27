Seabees Change Solar Panels at NSA Souda Bay

210727-N-AZ866-0103 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 27, 2021) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jakob Wallis, left, and Construction Electrician 1st Class John Ardiladelgado, right, Seabees assigned to Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, change solar panels during annual maintenance on the installation, July 27, 2021. Wallis, a native of Rhea County, Tenn., has been in the Navy for five years and at NSA Souda Bay for 10 months. Ardiladelgado, a native of Medellin, Columbia, has been in the Navy for 12 years and at NSA Souda Bay for two years and eight months. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

