Seabees Change Solar Panels at NSA Souda Bay

210727-N-AZ866-0046 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 27, 2021) Seabees assigned to Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, change solar panels during annual maintenance on the installation, July 27, 2021. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

