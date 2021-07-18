Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW commander final flight [Image 5 of 7]

    100th ARW commander final flight

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. S. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, is doused with water after conducting his “fini-flight” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 18, 2021. By tradition, Team Mildenhall members doused Pananon with water in celebration of his final flight. Final flight celebrations date back to World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 09:05
    Photo ID: 6751738
    VIRIN: 210718-F-SZ986-0005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 612.9 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW commander final flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight
    100th ARW commander final flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Stratotanker

    KC-135 Stratotanker

    KC-135

    Fini flight

    100th Air Refueling Wing

    Anthony Hetlage

    Troy Pananon

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    Fini flight
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Anthony Hetlage
    Troy Pananon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT