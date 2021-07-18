100th ARW commander final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. S. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, is doused with water after conducting his “fini-flight” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 18, 2021. By tradition, Team Mildenhall members doused Pananon with water in celebration of his final flight. Final flight celebrations date back to World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

