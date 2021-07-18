100th ARW commander final flight

U.S. Air Force Col. S. Troy Pananon, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, taxis in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft after his “fini-flight” at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 18, 2021. Pananon served as commander for two years accompanied by his family. He has changed duty stations moving to Scott Air Force Base, Ill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

