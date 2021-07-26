USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 26, 2021) Sailors handle line on the forecastle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 05:04
|Photo ID:
|6751547
|VIRIN:
|210726-N-HS117-1359
|Resolution:
|4226x2817
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
