USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 26, 2021) Sailors handle line on the forecastle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

