Social media graphic to promote MyNavyHR pop-up event dates at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana, July 27-29. (Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6751365
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-TH560-683
|Resolution:
|3000x3000
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promo Graphic: MyNavy HR Visits Norfolk, July 27-29, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT