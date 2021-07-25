Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With HM-15 [Image 3 of 9]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With HM-15

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210725-N-KZ419-1657 ARABIAN GULF (July 25, 2021) – An MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 lands aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 25. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With HM-15 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

