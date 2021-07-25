USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Flight Operations With HM-15

210725-N-KZ419-1657 ARABIAN GULF (July 25, 2021) – An MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 lands aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during flight operations in the Arabian Gulf, July 25. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

