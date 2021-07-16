CFAY Sailors Earn Norwegian Military March Badges

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2021) From left to right, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Gasper Pena, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mionca Tomlinson and Chief Master-at-Arms Andrew Burnett pose for a photo after receiving the Norwegian Military March Badge from the Norweigian embassy during an awards ceremony held in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Fleet Theater. Four CFAY Sailors and 30 U.S. service members, representing Yokota Air Base, United States Forces Japan and the U.S. Space Force, participated in the international event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

