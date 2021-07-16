Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Sailors Earn Norwegian Military March Badges [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAY Sailors Earn Norwegian Military March Badges

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Tetsuya Morita 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2021) From left to right, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Gasper Pena, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Mionca Tomlinson and Chief Master-at-Arms Andrew Burnett pose for a photo after receiving the Norwegian Military March Badge from the Norweigian embassy during an awards ceremony held in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) Fleet Theater. Four CFAY Sailors and 30 U.S. service members, representing Yokota Air Base, United States Forces Japan and the U.S. Space Force, participated in the international event. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Tetsuya Morita)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 00:31
    Photo ID: 6751319
    VIRIN: 210716-N-NS063-1031
    Resolution: 1500x1001
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Sailors Earn Norwegian Military March Badges [Image 3 of 3], by Tetsuya Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Communications Squadron
    Yokota Air Base
    CFAY
    Commander
    Norwegian Foot March
    Fleet Activties Yokosuka

