    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Morale Welfare and Recreation Fishing [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Morale Welfare and Recreation Fishing

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210724-N-NY362-1083 ARABIAN SEA (July 24, 2021) – Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Danny Rankin fishes from the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during an event sponsored by the Morale Welfare and Recreation team in the Arabian Sea, July 24. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6751007
    VIRIN: 210724-N-NY362-1083
    Resolution: 5303x3704
    Size: 827.41 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Morale Welfare and Recreation Fishing [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fishing
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    MWR
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    5th Fleet

