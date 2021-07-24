USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Morale Welfare and Recreation Fishing

210724-N-NY362-1007 ARABIAN SEA (July 24, 2021) – Sailors fish from the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during an event sponsored by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation team in the Arabian Sea, July 24. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

