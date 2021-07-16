Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award and Frocking Ceremony, July 2021 [Image 17 of 20]

    Award and Frocking Ceremony, July 2021

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Elizabeth Kearns 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (July 16, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Courtney Lucarell, left, receives the insignia to reflect her new rate during a frocking ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6750998
    VIRIN: 210716-N-SN884-1017
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Award ceremony
    Frocking ceremony
    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    Capt. Mark Burns

