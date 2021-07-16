WASHINGTON, DC (July 16, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Courtney Lucarell, left, receives the insignia to reflect her new rate during a frocking ceremony held onboard Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 17:21
|Photo ID:
|6750998
|VIRIN:
|210716-N-SN884-1017
|Resolution:
|5809x3865
|Size:
|15.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Award and Frocking Ceremony, July 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT