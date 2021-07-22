USS Sioux City Participates in a Bilateral Maritime Interdiction Exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy

210722-N-RL695-1684
CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 22, 2021) -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) participates in a bilateral maritime interdiction exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy coastal patrol vessel Canopus (GC 107) and Boston Whaler interceptor patrol boat, July 22, 2021. Sioux City is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Marianne Guemo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
Sioux City and Dominican Republic Conduct Maritime Interdiction Exercise
