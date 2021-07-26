Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 14:18 Photo ID: 6750543 VIRIN: 210726-D-XI929-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.45 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.