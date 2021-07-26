Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO [Image 3 of 3]

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate, Joe Bryan participates in the virtual Congressional Clean Energy EXPO meeting from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 26, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 14:18
    Photo ID: 6750543
    VIRIN: 210726-D-XI929-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Pentagon
    Climate
    Joe Bryan
    Secrteary of Defense
    Congressional Clean Energy EXPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT