Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate, Joe Bryan participates in the virtual Congressional Clean Energy EXPO meeting from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., July 26, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6750542
|VIRIN:
|210726-D-XI929-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense on Climate at Congressional Clean Energy EXPO [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
