Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander, U.S. Central Command addresses the press in Kabul about the security situation in Afghanistan, July 25, 2021. McKenzie reiterated U.S. support to the government’s plan for the defense of Afghanistan through air strikes, contract logistics support, intelligence sharing, and funding for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). “Specific support that I reassured the government that we are continuing to provide includes airstrikes in defense of ANDSF forces under attack by the Taliban, contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level,” said McKenzie. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6749888 VIRIN: 210725-D-D0477-002 Resolution: 3040x2240 Size: 2.01 MB Location: KABUL, AF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CENTCOM press availability, Kabul [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.