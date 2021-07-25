Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM press availability, Kabul [Image 2 of 2]

    CENTCOM press availability, Kabul

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    07.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander, U.S. Central Command addresses the press in Kabul about the security situation in Afghanistan, July 25, 2021. McKenzie reiterated U.S. support to the government’s plan for the defense of Afghanistan through air strikes, contract logistics support, intelligence sharing, and funding for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). “Specific support that I reassured the government that we are continuing to provide includes airstrikes in defense of ANDSF forces under attack by the Taliban, contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level,” said McKenzie. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:15
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CENTCOM press availability, Kabul [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McKenzie
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    ANDSF
    Afghan National Defense and Security Forces

