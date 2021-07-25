Leaders discuss the security situation in Afghanistan

Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander, U.S. Central Command, right, meets with Afghan Minister of Defense, General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, second from left, in Kabul to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan, July 25, 2021. McKenzie reiterated U.S support to the government’s plan for the defense of Afghanistan through air strikes, contract logistics support, intelligence sharing, and funding for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). “We had a very good dialogue on the government's defense plan as they work to stabilize the security situation and to blunt the Taliban offensive,” said McKenzie. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy photo)

