    Leaders discuss the security situation in Afghanistan

    Leaders discuss the security situation in Afghanistan

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    07.25.2021

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander, U.S. Central Command, right, meets with Afghan Minister of Defense, General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, second from left, in Kabul to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan, July 25, 2021. McKenzie reiterated U.S support to the government’s plan for the defense of Afghanistan through air strikes, contract logistics support, intelligence sharing, and funding for the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF). “We had a very good dialogue on the government's defense plan as they work to stabilize the security situation and to blunt the Taliban offensive,” said McKenzie. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    This work, Leaders discuss the security situation in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leaders discuss the security situation in Afghanistan
    CENTCOM press availability, Kabul

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Afghanistan
    General Bismillah Khan Mohammadi
    Gen. Frank McKenzie

