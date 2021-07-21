Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers Sustain Mountain Warfare Skills

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), sustain their mountain warfare proficiency skills during a two-day refresher training on knot tying and hauling, lowering, and rappelling systems at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 21 and 22, 2021. The Soldiers who participated in the refresher training are previous graduates of The Army Mountain Warfare School (AMWS) in Jericho, Vermont.



The AMWS, home to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, trains and validates Soldiers in the specialized skills required to conduct mountain combat operations in any climatic condition.

