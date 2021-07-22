Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers Sustain Mountain Warfare Skills [Image 2 of 2]

    Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers Sustain Mountain Warfare Skills

    DJIBOUTI

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Iron Gray, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), sustain their mountain warfare proficiency skills during a two-day refresher training on knot tying and hauling, lowering, and rappelling systems at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 21 and 22, 2021. The Soldiers who participated in the refresher training are previous graduates of The Army Mountain Warfare School (AMWS) in Jericho, Vermont.

    The AMWS, home to the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, trains and validates Soldiers in the specialized skills required to conduct mountain combat operations in any climatic condition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 08:50
    Photo ID: 6749705
    VIRIN: 210722-A-NS045-013
    Resolution: 5148x3324
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Iron Gray Soldiers Sustain Mountain Warfare Skills [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

