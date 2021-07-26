Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Paint at NSA Souda Bay, Greece [Image 3 of 4]

    Seabees Paint at NSA Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210726-N-AZ866-0065 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 26, 2021) Builder Constructionman Dylan Bombarda, right, and Builder 3rd Class Devon Bird, left, Public Works Department, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, paint a concrete wall on the installation, July 26, 2021. Bombarda, a native of Las Vegas, has been in the Navy for nine months and at NSA Souda Bay for three months. Bird, a native of Sequim, Wash., has been in the Navy for three years and six months and at NSA Souda Bay for six month. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Paint at NSA Souda Bay, Greece [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

